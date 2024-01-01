WebCatalog

Primailer

Primailer

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: primailer.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Primailer on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Looking To Grow Business with Email Marketing. Then PRIMAILER is there For You where one can Send Emails and result-driven Mass Mailing Campaigns. Create Mass Emails in Easy Steps and Generate More Sales with the Best Bulk Email Service Provider. * Deliverability: Send information through Email with name, order number, purchase date, discount coupon and so on. * Scalability: Whether you’re a startup or a large enterprise handle your important emails through PRIMAILER platform in bulk. * Expertise: PRIMAILER's Customer Success and Support Teams help you in providing the information and guidance about Primailer. * PriMailer: Keep your Growing audience engaged by always Sending the Perfect Message at the Right time. Primailer is the best software for Sending Emails that provide a complete set of features that allow you to easily Manage Every aspect of an Email Marketing Campaign.

Categories:

Business
Transactional Email Software

Website: primailer.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Primailer. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

oracle.com

Mailtrap

Mailtrap

mailtrap.io

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

Mailjet

Mailjet

mailjet.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Zoho ZeptoMail

Zoho ZeptoMail

zoho.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.