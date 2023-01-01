WebCatalog

Mailazy

Mailazy

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: mailazy.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Mailazy on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Mailazy is a Transactional Email Platform that satisfies the requirement for use cases like Reset Password Emails, OTP Emails, Welcome Emails, and so on. The Mailazy platform helps you to send transactional emails seamlessly and track email deliverability. Mailazy enables your applications to send messages via simple HTTP REST APIs or via easy SMTP integration and abstracts away the complexities of sending transactional emails. Stop worrying if your transactional emails made it to customers' inboxes, and focus on what’s curial like building great products and growing your business. Let Mailazy take care of email delivery to your customers’ inbox effectively. Get access now!

Categories:

Business
Email Deliverability Tools

Website: mailazy.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mailazy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Mailtrap

Mailtrap

mailtrap.io

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Zoho ZeptoMail

Zoho ZeptoMail

zoho.com

OpenText

OpenText

opentext.com

SparkPost

SparkPost

sparkpost.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.