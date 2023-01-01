WebCatalog
Prestavi

Prestavi

app.prestavi.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Prestavi on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

An easier way for people to follow a process and work together. Prestavi is modern workflow software that makes it easy to turn complicated, disorganized or undocumented processes into standardized workflows that help your team move work forward.

Website: prestavi.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Prestavi. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Zoho Connect

Zoho Connect

accounts.zoho.com

Yalla

Yalla

app.yalla.team

Zoho Cliq

Zoho Cliq

accounts.zoho.com

skeeled

skeeled

app.skeeled.com

Eagle Space

Eagle Space

eagle-space.com

YouTrack

YouTrack

jetbrains.com

Powernoodle

Powernoodle

login.powernoodle.com

Rindle

Rindle

login.rindle.com

Struso

Struso

struso.com

Puzzle Labs

Puzzle Labs

app.puzzlelabs.ai

ScrumDo

ScrumDo

app.scrumdo.com

Workstatus

Workstatus

app.workstatus.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy