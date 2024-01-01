Portrait AI is a AI-powered tool that generates 18th century-style portraits from uploaded selfies. It is available as a mobile app on both iOS and Android platforms. Users can create their own unique portraits by simply uploading a passport-like photo of their face. The tool recommends avoiding glasses and suggests using a photo with a large face area for the best results.Additionally, the app offers a wide range of other filters, including Cartoon, Portrait HD, Halloween, and more, totaling over 100 options. These filters allow users to further enhance and transform their portraits according to their preferences.The official website provides links to download the app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, ensuring accessibility to a wide range of users. The website also includes links to the privacy policy and terms of service for those seeking additional information.Overall, Portrait AI offers a fun and creative way for individuals to experience the aesthetics of 18th century portraiture through the use of artificial intelligence.

Website: portraitai.app

