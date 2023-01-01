Placid
placid.app
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Placid app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Automatically generate on-brand creatives. Use our creative automation toolkit to generate images, videos & PDFs from reusable templates.
Website: placid.app
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Placid. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.