The phData Toolkit is a collection of high-quality data applications to help you migrate, validate, optimize, and secure your data. * Advisor Tool: Quickly and easily identify opportunities to improve the configuration, security, performance, and efficiency of your Snowflake environment. * Provison Tool: Manage Snowflake resource lifecycles — creating, updating, and destroying — with a templated approach to provide a well-structured information architecture. * Access Tool: Powerful visualization and reporting that enables Snowflake data access, auditing, and troubleshooting. * Data Source Tool: A multipurpose tool that collects, compares, analyzes, and acts on data source metadata and profile metrics. * SQL Translation: Instantly translate SQL from one language to another, eliminating a usually time-consuming, error-prone, and highly manual process. * Data Generatuon Tool: Makes it easy to generate realistic synthetic data for testing, development, and demonstrations.

Website: toolkit.phdata.io

