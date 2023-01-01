Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Petal Maps on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Petal Maps is a map service based on TomTom provided by Huawei to devices with the operating system HarmonyOS, Android and iOS. It offers satellite imagery, aerial photography, 3D view surroundings, turn-by-turn navigation, head-up display and route planning for traveling by foot, car, bike, and public transportation.

