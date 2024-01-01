PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows your Company to spend directly on employees and show your team you care. PerkSweet integrates seamlessly with Slack. Check us out on the Slack app store!

Website: perksweet.com

