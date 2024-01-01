Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Perculus on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Perculus is an all-in-one-toolset for instructors to create engaging online video conferencing sessions. Perculus offers ice breakers, assessment tools, planning tools, games to make your online training more engaging and fun. Perculus helps to instructors to deliver exceptional and memorable online training sessions. Through it engagement activities that can be planned ahead and reused over different sessions, teachers, instructors, facilitators can offer the most engaging live training to their participants.

Website: perculus.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Perculus. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.