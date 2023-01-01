PayPal Holdings, Inc. is an American company operating a worldwide online payments system that supports online money transfers and serves as an electronic alternative to traditional paper methods like checks and money orders. The company operates as a payment processor for online vendors, auction sites, and many other commercial users, for which it charges a fee in exchange for benefits such as one-click transactions and password memory. Established in 1998 as Confinity, PayPal had its initial public offering in 2002. It became a wholly owned subsidiary of eBay later that year, valued at $1.5 billion. eBay spun off PayPal in 2015 to eBay's shareholders. The company ranked 204th on the 2019 Fortune 500 of the largest United States corporations by revenue.

Website: paypal.com

