WebCatalog
PairDrop

PairDrop

pairdrop.net

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for PairDrop on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Instantly share images, videos, PDFs, and links with people nearby. Peer2Peer and Open Source. No Setup, No Signup.

Website: pairdrop.net

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to PairDrop. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Snapdrop

Snapdrop

snapdrop.net

Placid

Placid

placid.app

Cloudup

Cloudup

cloudup.com

Mathpix Snip

Mathpix Snip

mathpix.com

Blog2Social

Blog2Social

blog2social.com

MeetMe

MeetMe

meetme.com

JustPaste.it

JustPaste.it

justpaste.it

Markup Hero

Markup Hero

markuphero.com

Flyyer.io

Flyyer.io

flyyer.io

LibreTranslate

LibreTranslate

libretranslate.com

Mastodon

Mastodon

joinmastodon.org

Kiri.Art

Kiri.Art

kiri.art

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy