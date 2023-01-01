LibreTranslate
libretranslate.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the LibreTranslate app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Free and Open Source Machine Translation API. 100% self-hosted, offline capable and easy to setup. Run your own API server in just a few minutes.
Website: libretranslate.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to LibreTranslate. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.