Website: opti9tech.com

Opti9 is a leading hybrid cloud solutions provider with offices in Garden City, NY, Omaha, NE, Overland Park, KS, and St. Louis, MO, and a global network of data centers. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and Veeam Platinum VCSP, specializing in cloud services, application development and modernization, backup and disaster recovery, and managed security and compliance. Our solutions are designed to accelerate digital transformation with minimal business disruption so you can realize the full benefits of the cloud faster. With our business-first focus, Opti9 blends experience with innovation and new solutions to deliver on its “Right Workload, Right Cloud, Right Time” approach.
Categories:
Business
Online Backup Software

