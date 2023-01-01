OpenMoves
openmoves.com
The OpenMoves OM3 platform is an Enterprise level email marketing platform that's extremely easy to use and comes with our I-do™ and We-do™ services so you can choose how you want to want to work with us (self service or full service). Experience the easiest drag-and-drop functionality to create mobile responsive email templates, automated drip campaigns, lead scoring, segment users based on behavior, and much more. Advanced features include cart & browse abandonment, PipeDrive, Salesforce and MS Dynamics integration as well as Magento, Shopify and many more. Learn more at: www.openmoves.com/om3-signup
