What is Nutsales? Nutsales is an AI-driven CRM platform fueled by a scalable human team. We can first turn your multiple-mailboxes become interactive funnels by Customize pipelines with Gmail Integration for Sales, Customer Support, Human resource etc. Automate lead assignment using advanced algorithms, considering segmentation criteria or round-robin. Empower team communication with real-time collaboration, tagging, and comment Getting new leads from inbound or outbound, integrate and engage immediately With Nutsales, you'll have a 24/7 team, ensuring no customer conversation goes unnoticed.

