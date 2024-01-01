Tars
Website: hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more human-like conversation on text, gives them only the relevant information about your product/service, and asks them for their contact information at the right time. With this approach users don't get overwhelmed by all the information listed on a typical static landing page and they are focused on having one conversation with the chatbot. This increases the chances of the user giving their information and turning it into a lead for you. Trusted by 500+ global brands like Vodafone, American Express, Bosch, University of California, Adobe, Daimler, and more. Tars hosts the biggest chatbot template library in the world with more than 950+ chatbot templates across industries and use cases.
