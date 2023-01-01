WebCatalogWebCatalog
Nuclino is a cloud-based team collaboration software which allows teams to collaborate and share information in real time. It was founded in Munich, Germany in 2015. Some notable features include a WYSIWYG collaborative real-time editor and a visual representation of a team's knowledge in a graph. In addition to its web-based and desktop application, in 2018, Nuclino launched a free mobile app for Android and iOS.

