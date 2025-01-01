Top Nowsta Alternatives

Connecteam

connecteam.com

Connecteam is a mobile workforce management app that helps deskless teams manage scheduling, time tracking, communication, and tasks efficiently.

LastPass

lastpass.com

LastPass is a password manager that securely stores and manages passwords and sensitive information across devices with features like auto-fill, 2FA, and dark web monitoring.

Clockify

clockify.me

Clockify is a time tracking app that helps users monitor productivity and billable hours across projects through various tools like timesheets and reporting.

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software that integrates various functions such as CRM, accounting, project management, and inventory into a unified ERP system.

1Password

1password.com

1Password is a password manager that securely stores passwords, sensitive information, and documents, offering features like password generation, autofill, and security alerts.

Dayforce

dayforce.com

Dayforce is a cloud-based HCM platform for managing HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce tasks, enabling employees and managers to handle HR processes efficiently.

NordPass

nordpass.com

NordPass is a password manager that stores passwords and secure notes in an encrypted vault, available on multiple platforms with features like auto-fill and data breach monitoring.

Keka HR

keka.com

Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.

ADP Workforce Now

adp.com

ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.

Rippling

rippling.com

Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.

Paycom

paycom.com

Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.

Homebase

joinhomebase.com

Homebase is an app for small businesses to manage hourly teams with features for scheduling, time tracking, and payroll management.

Duo Admin

duosecurity.com

Duo Admin is a management tool that helps organizations enforce access policies, manage user authentication, and ensure device security for application access.

Keeper

keepersecurity.com

Keeper is a password management app that securely stores passwords and sensitive information, supports multi-factor authentication, and integrates with various platforms.

Insightful

insightful.io

Insightful is workforce analytics software for productivity monitoring, time tracking, and team management, helping improve workflows and balance workloads.

When I Work

wheniwork.com

When I Work is an app for businesses to schedule employees, track attendance, and facilitate communication with hourly staff via mobile access.

Sling

getsling.com

Sling is a software for managing employee scheduling, time tracking, messaging, and task management in shift-based workplaces.

Deputy

deputy.com

Deputy is a workforce management app that simplifies scheduling, time tracking, communication, and payroll integration for businesses.

Personio

personio.de

Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.

Hubstaff

hubstaff.com

Hubstaff is a workforce management tool that provides time tracking, activity monitoring, payroll integration, and scheduling for businesses of all sizes.

HotSchedules

hotschedules.com

HotSchedules is an employee scheduling app for the restaurant and hospitality industries, enabling shift management, communication, and compliance support.

Timely

timely.com

Timely is an AI-based time tracking app that automatically records work hours, facilitates project management, and provides analytical insights for improved efficiency.

Bob HR

hibob.com

Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.

Plaid

plaid.com

Plaid is a platform that connects bank accounts to apps for managing finances, payments, and user identity verification securely.

Jibble

jibble.io

Jibble is a time and attendance management app that allows employees to clock in/out and tracks work hours, location, and productivity, facilitating payroll calculations.

Paycor

paycor.com

Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.

Sesame HR

sesamehr.es

Sesame HR digitizes and automates HR processes, centralizing employee information and streamlining tasks for improved HR efficiency and employee experience.

TimeCamp

timecamp.com

TimeCamp is a time tracking software that measures computer activity, categorizes productivity, and offers features for attendance, reporting, and project management.

Ping Identity

pingidentity.com

The Ping Identity app offers secure authentication and identity management, including multi-factor authentication and single sign-on capabilities for accessing various applications.

Sage HR

sage.hr

Sage HR is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines attendance, performance, and recruitment for small and medium-sized businesses.

