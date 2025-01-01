Top MyHR Alternatives

Zoho People

Zoho People

zoho.com

Zoho People is an HR management platform that streamlines employee data, attendance, leave, and performance management with self-service tools and mobile access.

Keka HR

Keka HR

keka.com

Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.

Gusto

Gusto

gusto.com

Gusto is an online platform that simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR processes for businesses, helping manage employee information and automate routine tasks.

ADP Workforce Now

ADP Workforce Now

adp.com

ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.

Rippling

Rippling

rippling.com

Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.

Paycom

Paycom

paycom.com

Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.

Paylocity

Paylocity

paylocity.com

Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.

BambooHR

BambooHR

bamboohr.com

BambooHR is a human resources software platform for managing employee data, recruitment, onboarding, performance reviews, and time management for small to midsize organizations.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow

servicenow.com

ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.

Deel

Deel

deel.com

Deel is an HR platform for managing global teams, enabling compliant hiring, onboarding, and payroll for employees and contractors in over 150 countries.

NetSuite

NetSuite

netsuite.com

NetSuite is a cloud-based ERP platform that integrates business operations, managing finances, inventory, and customer relations for organizations of all sizes.

Personio

Personio

personio.de

Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.

Remote

Remote

remote.com

Remote is a platform for managing payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance for employees and contractors worldwide with a flat-rate pricing model.

BrightHR

BrightHR

brighthr.com

BrightHR is an HR management app for SMEs, offering tools for absence management, leave requests, expense tracking, and employee scheduling.

Darwinbox

Darwinbox

darwinbox.com

Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines HR operations, including hiring, payroll, performance tracking, and employee engagement.

Bob HR

Bob HR

hibob.com

Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.

Paycor

Paycor

paycor.com

Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.

Sesame HR

Sesame HR

sesamehr.es

Sesame HR digitizes and automates HR processes, centralizing employee information and streamlining tasks for improved HR efficiency and employee experience.

Sage HR

Sage HR

sage.hr

Sage HR is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines attendance, performance, and recruitment for small and medium-sized businesses.

Factorial

Factorial

factorialhr.com

Factorial is a cloud-based HR app for SMBs that manages attendance, leaves, tasks, expenses, and documents, automating HR processes for improved efficiency.

greytHR

greytHR

greythr.com

greytHR is a cloud-based HR management platform for SMEs that streamlines payroll, attendance, leave management, and employee data management.

Zimyo

Zimyo

zimyo.com

Zimyo is an HR-tech platform that automates HR operations including payroll, attendance, performance management, and recruitment for organizations of all sizes.

Mekari Talenta

Mekari Talenta

talenta.co

Mekari Talenta is an HR management app that helps businesses manage employee data, attendance, and salary efficiently online.

OnPay

OnPay

onpay.com

OnPay is a payroll and HR management software that streamlines payroll processing, tax management, and employee benefits for small and medium-sized businesses.

HROne

HROne

hrone.cloud

HROne is an HR management app that automates HR processes, facilitates employee management, and offers performance tracking tools for organizations.

Workstream

Workstream

workstream.us

Workstream is an HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform designed for hourly workers, helping businesses manage workforce tasks efficiently.

factoHR

factoHR

factohr.com

factoHR is a cloud-based HR software that streamlines payroll, recruitment, attendance, and performance management for businesses in India.

Namely

Namely

namely.com

Namely is a comprehensive HR platform that manages payroll, benefits, recruitment, and compliance for organizations worldwide.

Access

Access

theaccessgroup.com

Access is a business management software that empowers over 100,000 customers to improve their software usage and efficiency in their operations.

ZenHR

ZenHR

zenhr.com

ZenHR is a cloud-based HR management software designed for the MENA region, streamlining payroll, attendance, and compliance with local labor laws.

