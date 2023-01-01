Muji
muji.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Muji app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd., or Muji is a Japanese retail company which sells a wide variety of household and consumer goods. Muji's design philosophy is minimalist, and it places an emphasis on recycling, reducing production and packaging waste, and a no-logo or "no-brand" policy.
Website: muji.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Muji. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.