МТС Music
music.mts.ru
Listen to more than 65 million music tracks, personal selections and playlists, favorite tracks and much more. By connecting to a subscription, you get access without restrictions and advertising, as well as the ability to listen to your favorite tracks. The first 2 months of subscription are free for new users, then - 169 ₽/month.
