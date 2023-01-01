Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Mosaic on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Mosaic Digital Systems is the CRM for analyzing, managing, and scaling performance marketing channels. The self-funded company was launched by adtech innovator Kyle Mitnick, who led affiliate advertising agency Advertise Purple to become the leader in affiliate program management, with more than 4,000 brands in 23 business verticals generating $4 billion in affiliate revenue.

