Monnify is a payment gateway for businesses to accept payments from customers, either on a recurring or one-time basis. Monnify offers an easier, faster and cheaper way for businesses to get paid on their web and mobile applications using convenient payment methods for customers with the highest success rates obtainable in Nigeria. You can collect payments from your customers via cards and account transfers on your web platform by easily integrating our web SDK. Monnify’s mobile SDK allows you to receive card and account transfer payments from your customers in-app. Our well documented APIs provides you with all you need to build your custom projects and products. Using Monnify, your customers can make payment to you on your website or app by initiating a simple interbank transfer using USSD, internet banking or their mobile banking app. Monnify allows you receive payments via debit cards online, while offering the most competitive transaction fees obtainable.

Website: monnify.com

