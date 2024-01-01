Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Business banking for cross-border SMBs & Startups Infinity is a banking and payments platform for cross-border businesses in India. We help our customers make cross-border payments that are 70% cheaper than traditional methods and earn income on idle cash by investing in government securities.

