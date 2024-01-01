Fyorin is a comprehensive financial operations platform that brings together a network of global financial institutions with access to over 220+ currencies to streamline cross-border payments and deliver unified treasury solutions. We provide global businesses with a single platform for global financial operations, accessing multiple financial institutions and expediting cross-border payments instantly to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and grow into new markets, without hassle. Key capabilities: Access to 220+ currencies, 30+ payment rails and 200 countries Cross-Border Payments Virtual Multi-Currency Cards Virtual Accounts (local IBANs) Treasury Management Multi-banking Expense Management Accounts Payable Accounts Receivable Integrations with ERPs and accounting tools Multi-tier team access management

Website: fyorin.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fyorin. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.