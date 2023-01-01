WebCatalogWebCatalog
SSI Web Trading

SSI Web Trading

webtrading.ssi.com.vn

Saigon Securities Incorporation is a Vietnam-based provider of financial investment services. The Company is engaged in securities services which include securities trading, securities brokerage, underwriting service, securities custody as well as market and business sector analysis. It also offers asset management services including portfolio management service, onshore and offshore fund management service and investment advisory service. In addition, the Company offers investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory and capital raising advisory in domestic and foreign capital markets. Other activities are treasury services which include capital investment trading activities, bond brokerage, underwriting and other capital investment services.

Website: ssi.com.vn

