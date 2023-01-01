WebCatalogWebCatalog
Provide all telecom, branchless banking, and payment services to customers with one app. No hassle of keeping multiple phones. All your supplier relationships and settlements in one place. Mobile bundles, digital and bill payments, tickets, in one app. Add balance from digital apps, ATMs, online banking and bank branches. Transfer balance to anyone or pay your shopkeeper in seconds.

