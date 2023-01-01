The intelligent software designed with entrepreneurs in mind, Smarty combines interface invoicing, chasing payments, expenses, bank account sync, and different financial reports to bring all your accountancy needs on your dashboard. You can record payments and send out automated reminders to clients, export and print detailed reports, auto-update inventories, manage your budget, file VAT return to HMRC, sync your bank accounts and reconcile bank transactions, and add multiple currencies.

Website: acc.smartysoftware.net

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Smarty Accounting. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.