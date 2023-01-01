Bokio is a smart, cloud-based solution that helps small businesses and sole traders grow their company and profits. Powered by AI, we automate accounting for small business owners. Send customised invoices, keep track of their status, and send automatic payment reminders. Simply snap a photo of a receipt and upload it, and record your uploaded bank transactions. File your automated VAT return straight to HMRC. All for free!

Website: bokio.co.uk

