CalCal
calcal.uk
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for CalCal on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: calcal.uk
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CalCal. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Big Red Cloud
app.bigredcloud.com
SimpleTax Tax
secure.gosimpletax.com
SimpleTax Invoice
invoicing.gosimpletax.com
Akaunting
akaunting.com
Mister Compta
app.mistercompta.com
Bokio
app.bokio.co.uk
Blueindic
blueindic.com
Bookkeeper360
app.bookkeeper360.com
myBooks
accounts.zetran.in
EasyInvoice
web.easyinvoiceapp.com
Smarty Accounting
acc.smartysoftware.net
Handdy
handdy-profile.appspot.com