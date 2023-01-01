Mondial Relay was a France-based international package delivery company founded in 1997. The company operates 4 hubs in France and another 6 abroad, operating in 15 countries. In the 12 months up to March 2021 the company handled 140 million packages.

Website: mondialrelay.fr

