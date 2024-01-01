Moderne

Moderne

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: moderne.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Moderne on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique IP enables you to accurately transform multiple repos at once and safely leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to improve your code.
Categories:
Software Development
AI Code Generation Software

Website: moderne.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Moderne. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

ChatGPT

ChatGPT

chat.openai.com

Google Gemini

Google Gemini

gemini.google.com

Replit

Replit

replit.com

Claude

Claude

claude.ai

Blackbox

Blackbox

blackbox.ai

Build AI

Build AI

buildai.space

Krater AI

Krater AI

krater.ai

AI Code Mentor

AI Code Mentor

code-mentor.ai

Autocode

Autocode

autocode.com

AIWRITER

AIWRITER

aiwriter.fi

Refraction

Refraction

refraction.dev

Sourcegraph

Sourcegraph

sourcegraph.com

You Might Also Like

Hexomatic

Hexomatic

hexomatic.com

Flagship

Flagship

flagship.io

Openbase

Openbase

openbase.com

Duffel

Duffel

duffel.com

Scanifly

Scanifly

scanifly.com

Sizze

Sizze

sizze.io

Shimoku

Shimoku

shimoku.com

Equinix Deploy

Equinix Deploy

deploy.equinix.com

evoML

evoML

evoml.ai

mogenius

mogenius

mogenius.com

Codequiry

Codequiry

codequiry.com

Clerky

Clerky

clerky.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.