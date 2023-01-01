Yellofin BI
portal.yellowfinbi.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Yellofin BI app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Yellowfin - the only enterprise analytics suite that combines industry-leading automated analysis, storytelling, and collaboration. Things change. Know why.
Website: portal.yellowfinbi.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Yellofin BI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.