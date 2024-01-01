Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Scanifly on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Scanifly's drone-based 3D modeling software automates and centralizes the manual day-to-day tasks in your solar workflow. Now you can sell, survey, design, and install projects with near-perfect accuracy, greater speed, and enhanced safety, while lowering soft costs throughout the process.

