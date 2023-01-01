Microsoft Kaizala is a mobile app and service designed for large group communications and work management. Kaizala makes it easy to connect and coordinate work with your entire value chain, including field employees, vendors, partners, and customers wherever they are. With Kaizala you efficiently assign and track tasks or collect data with individuals or large groups–even if they’re not within your organization.

Website: microsoft.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Microsoft Kaizala. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.