Meet Mesh, the all-in-one spend management platform that gives you total control and visibility into every transaction. It automates time-consuming manual tasks, while streamlining your entire payments workflow, helping you better manage and optimize company payments - and saving you hours closing your books every month. From travel to office supplies, vendor payments, and miscellaneous expenses, Mesh has you covered with easy spend solutions for your whole team. - Assign virtual and physical cards with pre-approved budgets, lock cards to a specific vendor, and cancel a card in seconds. The best part? You can say goodbye to expense reports. - Automatically categorize spend, collect and match receipts, simplify payment workflows and approvals, and track every purchase. - Get smart, customized insights throughout your entire payment workflow, including cost-effective alternatives, SaaS pricing packages, and price consolidation opportunities. - Say goodbye to manually inputting data — with Mesh, one-click reconciliation syncs transactions instantly with your ERP, saving your team a ton of time and effort. - Simplify approvals with hassle-free automatic request routing and instant notifications. Learn more at www.meshpayments.com

Website: meshpayments.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mesh Payments. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.