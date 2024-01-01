MemoriaCall

MemoriaCall

Unlike legacy products like Zoom, MemoriaCall's in-app Meeting Intelligences features revolutionizes the way users interact with their meetings at a fraction of the cost. With MemoriaCall, simply ask any question about your meeting, and within seconds, you'll receive an accurate answer. No more manual note-taking or missed details in office or on the move. MemoriaCall automatically audio transcribes users meetings, provides AI-powered summarizations, and even acts as their intelligent meeting assistant. With in-app file-share, archives and advanced search capabilities, all users meeting information is at their fingertips. Experience seamless integration and boost your organization's profitability by adding 1000’s of productivity hours per year to your bottom line.
Categories:
Business
Video Conferencing Software

