OverQuota is an AI tool designed to enhance sales meetings and improve sales performance. It provides real-time insights during sales meetings to help users win more deals. With OverQuota, users can create meeting plans using templates that incorporate sales best practices to ensure preparedness. During the meeting, the tool offers AI-powered assistance, providing insights to navigate objections and deliver effective talk tracks to increase the chances of closing the deal. OverQuota also automates note-taking, capturing important details from the conversation and summarizing them into notes that align with the meeting plan. This feature eliminates the need for manual note-taking, saving time and allowing users to focus on the conversation. After the meeting, OverQuota simplifies the task of updating the customer relationship management (CRM) system by providing a one-click solution. This eliminates the need for multiple browser tabs and tedious copying and pasting from notes, streamlining the process and ensuring accurate and efficient CRM updates. OverQuota aims to transform sales processes by leveraging AI technology to provide valuable insights, enhance productivity, and improve the overall sales performance.

Website: overquota.ai

