THE NEXT BEST THING TO MEETING IN PERSON Combining state-of-the-art, intelligent technology with high-definition video and audio, Callbridge acts less like a conference call and more like a discussion facilitator. Callbridge acts as your secretary to your meeting, reminding your guests, taking notes, and posting summaries and materials. Your meetings are important, Callbridge ensures you treat them that way.

Website: callbridge.com

