WebCatalog

Measured

Measured

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Use Web App

Website: measured.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Measured on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Voted #1 Measurement/Analytics technology by AdExchanger and awarded Best Attribution Tool by Digiday, Measured helps brands grow by measuring incremental media contribution to desired performance results. Through a transparent experimentation approach that is always learning, Measured delivers ongoing actionable insights for marketers to increase efficiency and scale media for maximum growth. Experiments are powered by Measured's privacy compliant Marketing Data Warehouse. Capture up to 30% marketing efficiency. Powered by incrementality measurement.

Website: measured.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Measured. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Google Marketing Platform

Google Marketing Platform

google.com

Optimo

Optimo

askoptimo.com

CallSource

CallSource

callsource.com

Windsor.ai

Windsor.ai

windsor.ai

Windsor.ai Charts

Windsor.ai Charts

windsor.ai

Veritone

Veritone

veritone.com

TrackMaven

TrackMaven

trackmaven.com

SocialPilot

SocialPilot

socialpilot.co

listingcopy.ai

listingcopy.ai

listingcopy.ai

AdRoll

AdRoll

adroll.com

Lifesight

Lifesight

lifesight.io

Singular

Singular

singular.net

Product

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.