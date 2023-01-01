WebCatalog

MDirector

MDirector

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: mdirector.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for MDirector on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

MDirector, the email marketing platform that has it all. Transform your business and boost your marketing strategy with emailing and bulk SMS, all from the same place. Connect with the right audience and, optimise your results in real-time to increase your sales and achieve your goals.

Categories:

Business
Email Marketing Software

Website: mdirector.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to MDirector. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

Pipedrive

Pipedrive

pipedrive.com

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Zoho Campaigns

Zoho Campaigns

zoho.com

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Freshsales

Freshsales

freshworks.com

ConvertKit

ConvertKit

convertkit.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.