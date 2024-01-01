McClatchyDC

McClatchyDC

McClatchyDC

Read today's breaking politics, national and world news, headlines, and columns. McClatchy's Washington-based journalists are part of the wider McClatchy network of news professionals who cover the federal government and Congress for all of our newsrooms. While located in the heart of D.C., the team aims to cover Washington from an outside-the-Beltway perspective.

