Maui Jim is an American sunglasses manufacturer based in Peoria, Illinois. Founded in Lahaina, Hawaii, in 1980, the company designs, develops, and manufactures a wide variety of sunglasses marketed under the eponymous brand name. As of 2015, it was the third-largest producer of sunglasses in the world. In October 2022, Maui Jim was acquired by Kering.

Website: mauijim.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Maui Jim. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.