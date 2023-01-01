WebCatalogWebCatalog
Maui Jim is an American sunglasses manufacturer based in Peoria, Illinois. Founded in Lahaina, Hawaii, in 1980, the company designs, develops, and manufactures a wide variety of sunglasses marketed under the eponymous brand name. As of 2015, it was the third-largest producer of sunglasses in the world. In October 2022, Maui Jim was acquired by Kering.

