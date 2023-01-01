Marketo, Inc. is an American software company, headquartered in San Mateo, California. Marketo develops and sells marketing automation software for account-based marketing and other marketing services and products including SEO and content creation. Marketo supports large enterprises to fast-growing small businesses across a variety of industries from technology to higher education.In 2018, Marketo was purchased by Adobe Inc.

Website: marketo.com

