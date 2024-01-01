We're a UAE, Dubai based FinTech, the first to be fully regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority ("DFSA")🇦🇪 founded by two ex-Google employees. Mamo Pay for Business is a full-stack payment platform for SMEs (only UAE). Whether you're a SME, a home business, or a freelancer, send your customers a payment link and get paid instantly. Login to your dedicated dashboard and create and manage as many payment links as your require, generate QR codes payments, automate invoices, request API integrations for ecommerce, or disbursements to all your vendors. At Mamo, we value our customers' privacy and security. Security by design is an approach at Mamo that makes our systems free of vulnerabilities through continuous testing, authentication safeguards, and an adherence to the best programming practices and industry standards for your peace of mind. To learn more visit www.mamobusiness.com

Website: mamopay.com

