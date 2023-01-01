Magma
magma.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Magma app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Join a community of 1mln+ artists and studios using Magma to brainstorm and ideate through digital painting on a shared canvas in real-time. Start collaboartive drawing session directly in your browser, no software installation required.
Website: magma.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Magma. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.