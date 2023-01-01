Macy's (originally R. H. Macy & Co.) is an American department store chain founded in 1858 by Rowland Hussey Macy. It became a division of the Cincinnati-based Federated Department Stores in 1994, through which it is affiliated with the Bloomingdale's department store chain; the holding company was renamed Macy's, Inc. in 2007. As of 2015, Macy's was the largest U.S. department store company by retail sales. As of May 2, 2020, there were 552 stores (614 boxes), including 11 flagships (16 boxes) and 384 magnets (430 boxes), for a total of 395 core stores (446 boxes), and 97 neighborhood stores (103 boxes, for a total of 550 full line stores), 50 furniture galleries (55 boxes), 3 furniture clearance centers, 6 freestanding Backstage stores and 1 Market by Macy's with the Macy's nameplate in operation throughout the United States. Its flagship store is located at Herald Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City. The company had 130,000 employees and earned annual revenue of $24.8 billion as of 2017.Macy's has conducted the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City since 1924 and has sponsored the city's annual Fourth of July fireworks display since 1976. Macy's Herald Square is one of the largest department stores in the world. The flagship store covers almost an entire New York City block, features about 1.1 million square feet of retail space, includes additional space for offices and storage, and serves as the endpoint for the Thanksgiving Day parade. The value of Herald Square has been estimated at around $3 billion.

Website: macys.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Macy's. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.