Livedrive

Livedrive

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: www2.livedrive.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Livedrive on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Livedrive is an award winning cloud storage and online backup solution for businesses, consumers and resellers. The company was founded in 2008 by Andrew Michael and has grown to become one of the world’s leading cloud storage businesses. The organisation provides cloud storage services to more than 500,000 paying customers globally and has won a series of awards from the technology press, including the Computer Active Best Online Backup Buy It award, and the Web User Gold Award. Livedrive offers truly unlimited online backup and cloud storage. The service adds a new drive to your home or office computers, allowing you to securely store your data online and access your files from anywhere. Our feature rich web portal gives you access to your files on the move, letting you edit Office documents and photos, or play music and movies directly from the browser. Livedrive also provides a free iPhone, Android and iOS app to allow you to access your files from anywhere at any time. Livedrive is available to consumers, business users and resellers.
Categories:
Productivity
Online Backup Software

Website: www2.livedrive.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Livedrive. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Multcloud

Multcloud

multcloud.com

IONOS

IONOS

ionos.com

Backblaze

Backblaze

backblaze.com

Sync

Sync

sync.com

IDrive

IDrive

idrive.com

NinjaRMM

NinjaRMM

ninjaone.com

OpenDrive

OpenDrive

opendrive.com

Datto

Datto

datto.com

Aruba Cloud

Aruba Cloud

arubacloud.com

SugarSync

SugarSync

sugarsync.com

SimpleBackups

SimpleBackups

simplebackups.com

Carbonite

Carbonite

carbonite.com

You Might Also Like

CBackup

CBackup

cbackup.com

OpenDrive

OpenDrive

opendrive.com

MyPCBackup

MyPCBackup

mypcbackup.com

MATLAB Online

MATLAB Online

mathworks.com

FEX.NET

FEX.NET

fex.net

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneDrive

onedrive.com

Jottacloud

Jottacloud

jottacloud.com

ADrive

ADrive

adrive.com

pCloud

pCloud

pcloud.com

JioCloud

JioCloud

jiocloud.com

ZipCloud

ZipCloud

zipcloud.com

MSP360

MSP360

cloudberrycentral.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy