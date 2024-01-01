Livedrive is an award winning cloud storage and online backup solution for businesses, consumers and resellers. The company was founded in 2008 by Andrew Michael and has grown to become one of the world’s leading cloud storage businesses. The organisation provides cloud storage services to more than 500,000 paying customers globally and has won a series of awards from the technology press, including the Computer Active Best Online Backup Buy It award, and the Web User Gold Award. Livedrive offers truly unlimited online backup and cloud storage. The service adds a new drive to your home or office computers, allowing you to securely store your data online and access your files from anywhere. Our feature rich web portal gives you access to your files on the move, letting you edit Office documents and photos, or play music and movies directly from the browser. Livedrive also provides a free iPhone, Android and iOS app to allow you to access your files from anywhere at any time. Livedrive is available to consumers, business users and resellers.

