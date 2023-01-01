FEX.NET is a safe cloud storage. Using the application you can: - Safely store your photos, videos, audio, documents in the cloud; - View files online; - Have access to all your files using the application, your PC and even Smart TV; - Quickly share files and folders with friends and colleagues; - Have offline access to files; - Get the best deal among cloud storage and buy an account with a capacity from 10GB to 3TB. Even if something happens to your phone, your files will always be safe.

Website: fex.net

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to FEX.NET. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.