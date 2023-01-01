Lithic makes it simple to create payment cards to enable and control spending. Designed for developers, Lithic's accessible building blocks reduce time to market, unlock new revenue streams and scale with your evolving business. Whether you're creating payment cards for your customers, optimizing back-office operations, or simplifying disbursements, Lithic makes it easy to start without wading through lengthy MSAs or Sales demos. Pricing is simple, with no expensive monthly fees.

Website: lithic.com

